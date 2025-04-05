International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,545 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in International Money Express by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 236,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.01. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

