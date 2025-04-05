Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,380,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $69,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of GSY opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $50.37.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF
The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
