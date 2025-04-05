iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower Stock Performance

NYSE IPW opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 3.69. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in shares of iPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of iPower by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPower in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in iPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.