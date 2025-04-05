iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,709 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.45% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $65,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFF stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $33.59.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.