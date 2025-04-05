ITT (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT). In a filing disclosed on April 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ITT stock on March 5th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 3/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 3/10/2025.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $161.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.91 and a 200-day moving average of $145.63.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.351 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,564,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,237,000 after buying an additional 326,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,437,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,133 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,560,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $222,947,000 after acquiring an additional 169,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ITT by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,366,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $195,256,000 after purchasing an additional 169,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.29.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

