Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,660 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,301 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.7% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,631,000 after acquiring an additional 588,427 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 34,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 199,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,522,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.26.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $188.38 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

