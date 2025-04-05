Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $41.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Janus Henderson Group traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 413950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 7.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

