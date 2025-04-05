Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,332,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Janus International Group worth $68,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Janus International Group stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

