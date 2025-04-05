JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 173,174 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,406,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $62,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.10. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $49.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. Analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

