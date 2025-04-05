JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 6,121 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $64,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of VBK opened at $227.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.75 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.4013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

