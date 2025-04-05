JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 24,942 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of Cincinnati Financial worth $67,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $131.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $161.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

