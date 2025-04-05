JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $64,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $37.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.