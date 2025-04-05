JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,117,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.11% of ChampionX worth $57,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 1,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

