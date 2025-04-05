JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 656,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $58,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Visteon Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.03. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.