JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $64,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,274,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,646,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSE ASR opened at $270.83 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $357.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.05.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by ($0.06). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $449.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

