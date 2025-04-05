JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 391,013.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 617,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $58,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $82.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1794 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.