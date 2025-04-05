JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $57.38 Million Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930,701 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of Haleon worth $57,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,193,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,628,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Haleon by 49.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,152,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 475,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,509,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after buying an additional 418,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLN shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

