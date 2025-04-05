JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $58.87 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.58% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $58,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $54.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.74.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.