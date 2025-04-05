JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $59.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 9.57% of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF worth $59,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 222,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 114,972 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 35,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $560,000.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $622.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32.

About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

