JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $61.57 Million Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 618,913 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $61,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 22,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of SouthState by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Price Performance

NASDAQ SSB opened at $81.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average is $100.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.68. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $114.27.

SouthState Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher purchased 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.02 per share, with a total value of $250,018.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,481.78. This trade represents a 137.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.60 per share, with a total value of $290,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,514.40. The trade was a 9.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

