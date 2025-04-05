JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $61.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $61,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 522,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $67.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.