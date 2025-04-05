JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $63.82 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.25% of Hexcel worth $63,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,304,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,803,000 after purchasing an additional 651,062 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hexcel by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 815,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,142,000 after buying an additional 582,353 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 1,153.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 535,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 493,218 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,123,000 after acquiring an additional 480,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $14,148,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

NYSE HXL opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $73.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.89.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

