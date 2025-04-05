JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $64.21 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of Morningstar worth $64,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 10.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Stock Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $268.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.31 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.81 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,635 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.44, for a total transaction of $1,182,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,142,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,838,335.36. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 59,544 shares of company stock valued at $18,770,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MORN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

