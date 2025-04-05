JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $65.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $65,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.289 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

