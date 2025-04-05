JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $69.05 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,544 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.52% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $69,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $49,188,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,259,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,059,000 after buying an additional 889,698 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6,162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 812,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,820,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,786.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 761,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,679,000 after acquiring an additional 721,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,057,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.92%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $254,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,173,098.17. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $57,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,950.90. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,487 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

