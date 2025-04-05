JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $66,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get UniFirst alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNF. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $274,024.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. This trade represents a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UNF opened at $163.40 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $149.58 and a one year high of $243.70. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.11.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.81 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNF

UniFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.