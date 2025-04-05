JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,368 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.59% of Ovintiv worth $61,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $284,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Trading Down 15.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.04. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

