JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,420 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $64,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares in the last quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $938,000. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $826,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $232.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $226.62 and a 12-month high of $282.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.8888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

