JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 864,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $59,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3,620.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 42.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

