JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 118,301 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.63% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $69,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

