JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,678,949 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 132.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,951,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678,949 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.04% of Americold Realty Trust worth $63,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,061,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,510,000 after acquiring an additional 392,862 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $19.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -270.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.