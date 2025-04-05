JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 17,163 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $57,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,708,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 632,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,527,000 after purchasing an additional 44,465 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,667,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,038.57. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of WTS stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.48 and a 200-day moving average of $208.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $232.60.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.