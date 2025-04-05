JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 62,936 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $70,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of SUB opened at $106.08 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.53 and a 12 month high of $106.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

