JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,851,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,457 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.06% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $57,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $69,473,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,438,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,948,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,246,000 after purchasing an additional 469,610 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 323,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 227,170 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 161,697 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPRT stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 103.51%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $959,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,932.15. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

