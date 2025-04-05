JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,152,338 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 622,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,152,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $68,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.5 %

EXPD opened at $109.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.71. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.17 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

