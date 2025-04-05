JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 11,920 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of VeriSign worth $66,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $240.20 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.05 and a 12 month high of $258.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.69 and a 200 day moving average of $206.83.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

In other news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,586.25. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

