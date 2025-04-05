JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 137,779 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 137,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $62,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,386,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Waters by 13.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.31.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $324.57 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $279.24 and a twelve month high of $423.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.15.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

