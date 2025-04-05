JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 176,379 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 433,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $58,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MasTec alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 405,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,162,000 after purchasing an additional 139,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $1,941,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.44. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $82.29 and a one year high of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.