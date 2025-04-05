JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,262,060 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,262,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.36% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $65,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

