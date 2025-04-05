JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,814,539 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,814,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $65,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,609,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LKQ by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 268,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $41.29 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,356.68. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,864,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

