JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,275 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.11% of Group 1 Automotive worth $62,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 156,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,297,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,608,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $380.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $436.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.31 and a 52 week high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.33.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

