KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

KB Financial Group stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $45.59 and a twelve month high of $72.89. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $856,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 121.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 36,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.