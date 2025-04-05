KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A Russell Kirk bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,193.90. The trade was a 72.01 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 90,000 shares of company stock worth $692,700. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

AHH stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.04. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

