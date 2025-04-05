KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 101,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.76 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Newmark Group

About Newmark Group

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.