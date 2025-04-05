KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 27,500 NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 675,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 36,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $8.78 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

