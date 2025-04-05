KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $400,000 in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 188.24%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

