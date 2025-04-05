KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $407,000 in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 952.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Gentherm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRM opened at $25.23 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $776.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THRM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

