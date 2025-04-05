KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $410,000 in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at $13,819,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,267,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 877.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 452,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 406,298 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth about $7,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OSW stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.71.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Profile

Free Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Stories

