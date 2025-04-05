KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $443,000 in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Get Magnite alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,579,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,128,000 after buying an additional 3,659,759 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Magnite by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,756,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 63,545 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at $23,917,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,597,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 109,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $244,109.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,579.50. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 132,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,544. The trade was a 4.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,905 shares of company stock worth $4,718,855 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.