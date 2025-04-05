KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $447,000 in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sotera Health by 19.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after purchasing an additional 447,186 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $720,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 298,085 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sotera Health by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 26,577 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 4,094.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 186,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 181,922 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

